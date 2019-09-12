Lee’s Summit to break ground on second major development project along Pryor Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Developers will break ground Thursday on a major development in Lee's Summit.

It's called Woodside Ridge, and it's going to be built at Pryor and O'Brien Road.

The new development that will be known as the city's gateway will add potentially 200 new homes to Lee's Summit on a little more than 100 acres.

Last November the city council voted on two projects along Pryor Road. Woodside Ridge is near John Knox Village.

When FOX4 first reported on this one year ago the assistant city manager believed the new projects would be a perfect balance for urban desires for millennials, and it would also offer wide open spaces for baby boomers.

The second project, known as the Streets of West Pryor, is a mixed-use development which began last May. It is along northwest Pryor between 470 and Chipman Road, and it includes a grocery store, restaurants, retail hotel, luxury apartments and senior living.