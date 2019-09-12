‘Children are trying to sleep’: New shooting range creating problems for neighbors in Grandview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- A new shooting range in Grandview created problems for some neighbors this week.

The new project replaced a 30-year-old range that sat 200 feet south of the current location on Arrington Road.

The shooting range is city-owned and is used by the Grandview Police Department for training. Next year, the public will be able to use it as well.

"In 2014 there was a no tax increase bond issue put to the voters, for public safety and one of the things in the package was a public-private shooting range to be relocated on the same property," said Valarie Poindexter, a spokesperson for the City of Grandview.

On Monday, the shooting range opened, and police officers began their annual rifle training. The officers trained until 10 p.m. most nights, according to city officials.

"It's incessant gunfire over and over again," said Erin McKinney, who lives about 3/4 of a mile away from the shooting range. "My concern is children are trying to sleep. Pets are agitated late into the night on a school night is completely inappropriate. I'm concerned about my property value. Who wants to live like a neighborhood that sounds like it's at war for days on end?"

Grandview officials say they're concerned that the neighbors can hear the training so clearly. They did not anticipate that with the change of location.

"Public works has gone through different locations throughout the city and done noise measurements," Poindexter said. "They're going to some additional neighborhoods."

Poindexter said they've already made changes to address the sound concerns.

"No shooting after 8 p.m. They've put that in place," Poindexter said. "The other thing is no rifle training at the new shooting range until we can take the noise measurements and look at how they compare the other old one and see what needs to be done."

Grandview will also plant 10,000 worth of trees as a natural sound buffer in the next month or so.

While the city had a lot of complaints in the last day, the shooting range isn't a problem for everyone.

"I hear it all the time," Clyde Hestand said. "It’s not every day. They come and go with it. They may be there for several hours. But it never disturbs me. I was in the military and guns don’t bother me.

"These people that are down there on the gun range are trying to protect you. They're shooting their guns so if anything bad happens, they can defend you."

"It has to stop," McKinney said. "We have to come up with some sort of resolution. I want them to get trained. I fully support our police department and I know they have a difficult job, but it can’t be done like this."

Rifle training is done for the rest of the week. The shooting range will open to the public in 2020, with limited days and hours.