New addition at KC Zoo: Lizzie the giraffe gives birth to second calf, a baby girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new addition at the Kansas City Zoo.

Lizzie the giraffe gave birth to a baby girl Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 3:50 p.m.

The calf, who has not yet been named, weighed 111 pounds and stood 5 feet 6 inches tall.

“She has been bonding with her mom behind the scenes but is making her exhibit debut today,” the zoo announced Thursday.

Due to the expected rain, the zoo said she will be moved off the exhibit about an hour before the storms move in. They plan to have her back out to meet new friends on Friday.

The baby girl is the second calf for mom Lizzie, who was born at the Kansas City Zoo in 2012.

“It’s a family affair in our giraffe herd. Lizzie’s mom, Mahali, is here at the Zoo so this calf will join a herd that includes her sister Dixie, half-brother Maxwell and Grandma,” the zoo said.