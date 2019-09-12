× Police, firefighters and other first responders get in free to the Kansas City Zoo this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is giving back to the some of the men and women who help keep our community safe this weekend.

First responders get free admission to the zoo for First Responders Appreciation Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15.

The KC Zoo said this includes emergency service employees like police officers, firefighters and EMTs. All you have to do is present a valid ID at the ticket gate.

So grab your family and friends and spend a day with the those mischievous monkeys and ferocious lions!

Zoo guests also get a special chance to see and interact with some of Kansas City’s first responders.

On Saturday, members of KCPD’s bomb and arson squad will be at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with their Rollover Vehicle. You can also meet DARE officers during this time.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Kansas City firefighters and their firetrucks will also take over the zoo. If you miss the firefighters on Saturday, you can see them again on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Members of KCPD’s tactical response team will also be hanging out at the zoo on Sunday.

The Kansas City Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.