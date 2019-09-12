× Seizure of 3,000 THC-filled vaping cartridges in Springfield, Missouri leads to charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A southern California man has been charged with a dozen felonies more than a year after he was stopped on a Missouri highway with about 3,000 vaping cartridges filled with THC oil.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the 12 counts of delivery of a controlled substance were filed Tuesday against 49-year-old Reza Gomarian, of Oceanside, California. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say Gomarian was speeding when he was stopped in May 2018 on Interstate 44 in southwest Missouri’s Greene County. The cartridges that state highway troopers seized from his truck had names like Bubblegum Kush, Tangie OG, Grape Lemonade and Hawaiian Punch.

Recreational marijuana is legal in California, but not in Missouri. It was unclear why prosecutors waited so long to file charges.

Hundreds of cases have recently been reported regarding lung disease that officials believe are linked to illicit vaping, including using cartridges filled with THC and Vitamine E. At least one person in Kansas has died from complications related to circumstances like this

People in the vaping industry are telling people not to be alarmed, saying these are all complications from illicit, non-approved products. The CDC stated there is no definitive evidence this is true with every case so far.