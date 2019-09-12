Stay Weather Aware: Stormy afternoon & evening ahead

Small plane crashes into vehicle on Maryland highway

Posted 3:26 pm, September 12, 2019, by

BOWIE, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating after a small plane crashed into at least one passenger vehicle on a highway next to an airport, injuring four people.

Police said they responded to a report of a plane crash on Route 50 at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday near Bowie, Maryland.

A spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department says the plane’s pilot and the passenger declined to be transported to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle and the passenger were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the plane was attempting to take off from nearby Freeway Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were having to the scene to investigate.

