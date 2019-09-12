Still waiting for an arrest, family of KC 8-year-old boy shot and killed rallies for justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Brian Bartlett's family held a rally for justice in his honor Tuesday evening. Bartlett is the 8-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting late on the night of August 10.

According to Kansas City Police, Bartlett and his mother were at home near 83rd Terrace and Tracy getting ready for bed when someone fired more than a dozen shots into their house.

Bartlett died, and his mother was injured. There have not been any arrests in the case.

Tuesday, September 10th would have been Bartlett's ninth birthday. A month to the day after his murder, Bartlett's father says he hopes by holding the rally, someone will be motivated to come forward and share information that could help police solve the crime.

"I'm doing," Kevin Hightower said. "I'm doing is all I can say."

Hightower is struggling with the loss of his son. He carries around Bartlett's Batman action figure with him. Hightower says he doesn't want anyone to forget about his little boy.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call the anonymous TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.