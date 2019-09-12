× Two 13-year-olds charged for bringing guns to Shawnee middle school in their backpacks

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Two 13-year-olds are now facing charges after guns were found in their backpacks at a Shawnee middle school.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the Hocker Grove Middle School students have been charged with juvenile in possession of a firearm. Their names will not be released because they are minors.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the Shawnee Mission middle school.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Chris Kase said other students found out about the guns and told administrators, who confronted the students and found the guns.

Kase said there was no indication of a threat or that the students had any intent to use the weapons at the school. Classes continued as planned on Thursday.