Wichita man convicted of killing KCK couple in 1988

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Wichita man has been found guilty in the slayings of two people in KCK over 30 years ago.

Melvin Shields, 51, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jolene Jones and Steve Ray by a Wyandotte County jury Thursday.

Jones was only 27 at the time of the murder. Ray was 33. The two were described as friends who had a daughter together, according to news reports at the time.

The victims went to lunch together on the afternoon of April 27, 1988 and they were found shot to death the next day 19th and Osage.

Shields was arrested and charged with the murders in April 2016.

“The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office never gave up on this case, working diligently with retired and active detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Johnson County Crime Laboratory and then- Metro Squad to bring about the guilty verdict,” District Attorney Mark Dupree said in a statement.