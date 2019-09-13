Crazeology: Kelly Hunt [Podcast]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In case you didn’t already know, there are two musicians named Kell(e)y Hunt in the Kansas City music scene.

“I know there have been shows we played where 95 percent of the people there were there to see the other Kelley Hunt,” Hunt said. “She’s been touring for years and has such a loyal following, especially in Kansas and the surrounding areas. I actually first found out about Kelley when I was still living in Memphis.”

If you’re trying to piece it together, Kelley Hunt is from Kansas City, while Kelly Hunt moved to the metro several years ago. Kelley Hunt plays blues music, while Kelly Hunt plays folk music.

For this story we talked with the folk artist.

“I grew up around music, and I’ve been writing since I was a kid, but I hadn’t gotten serious about it until right before I moved to Kansas City,” Hunt said. “Just being here in the community, it just lit a fire under me, and I was just trying to keep up with myself.”

Hunt has been actively playing shows around the metro since moving here, and has finally released her first album titled, “Even the Sparrow.” The album has been getting a lot of attention both here and nationally.

Robert Crawford from Rolling Stone Country wrote about Hunt’s music, “Kelly Hunt sings with the lilting cadence of a folksinger born somewhere far away, sometime long ago.”

Hunt says her music is just a part of her and a part of where she is from.

“In my mind, I’m not an old-time musician. I don’t play old-time traditional music. I don’t play bluegrass in my mind. I don’t play country. I don’t play the blues,” Hunt said. “It’s a little bit of all of those things to create my particular brand of folk. I lived in the Hudson River Valley… Moved to East Tennessee and lived in the foothills of the Smokey Mountains… It’s all the colors of those experiences that shaped the album.”

You can hear some of Hunt’s music in the podcast episode, found in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.

