Four-year-old found wandering KCMO streets without clothing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police got a call early Friday morning about a child walking in the area of Blue Parkway and Lawn.

Jason Givens told FOX4 he couldn't believe what he saw on his way to work, a crying little girl who wasn't wearing any clothes. He said she headed toward the intersection so he immediately called police.

Givens said it looked like she had been outside for awhile because she was dirty and shivering. He said a woman also stopped, gave the little girl a shirt and then left.

Police said they made contact with her father by phone and told him that she was found a long way from her home.

Investigators said the child was not in her father's care at the time she wandered away.

Police said the girl was supposed to be with her mom.

The child was taken to an area hospital where she will be reunited with her father.