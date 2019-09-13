Halloween Haunt at Worlds of Fun celebrates 20 years with new thrill features

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “Fear is here for the 20th season of Halloween Haunt.”

That’s what the Worlds of Fun website says, showcasing some of the top attractions the 2019 season of their spooky theme park festival. Park employees are putting on the finishing touches on Friday the 13th, the day before Halloween Haunt begins.

While annual park-goers might be used to some of the attractions, a few new features might pique even the most devout Halloween Haunter’s interest.

A new scare zone, “Peter, Peter Pumpkin Eater,” takes park-goers to a “Handmaiden’ Tale” vibe with influences from the 18th century, according to the website. The zone will replace CarnEvil, but if you liked the clowns, don’t fret. The website says you’ll still find them running around the park.

“Khaos Unleashed” was a neon-riddled thrill maze released in 2018, but it will be relocated near to the entrance of Worlds of Fun behind the carousel. The layout is revamped, so last year’s thrill seekers will still be in for some surprises.

Finally, the “Cornstalkers: Murder in the Maize” will have new creatures in it, according to the site. There is no further information provided.

In the past, park workers have said it takes 30 makeup artists will do makeup for around 400 people, turning Kansas Citians into the park’s famous “screamsters.”

The 2019 Halloween Haunt starts on Sept. 14 and lasts through Oct. 27

Download a map, here.