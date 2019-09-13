Kansas City gospel singer uses talents to help hurricane victims in the Bahamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc on the Bahamas. At least 50 people have died, and hundreds are still missing.

People are feeling the effects of Hurricane Dorian around the world, so one gospel singer based here in Kansas City is using her voice to make a difference.

"I just want to encourage all the victims of Hurricane Dorian," international recording artist Sheila Alexander said through song.

Alexander is using her gift to inspire hope during hard times.

"Music heals the soul," she said.

The Bahamas needs that healing after Hurricane Dorian flattened houses, threw cars and destroyed parts of islands.

"When I saw it, I was just in tears for days," Alexander said. "And a couple of the guys, they actually live there."

Those guys are other artists, like her, working for Rightway Management Sound Group. The only difference is they live in the Bahamas. Donavon Leary is one of them.

"It's like a horror picture because it looks like a bomb just dropped on those islands, like in a movie," Leary said.

The photos and videos sent from Leary's family in Abaco tell of the devastation.

"A lot of persons have depression and a lot of persons are still in shock. They can't believe that it happened. So it's a long road to recovery for a lot of persons in the Bahamas."

Rightway Management Sound Group plans to help with the rebuilding process through free benefit concerts in several cities across the country, including Kansas City.

They will accept clothes, shoes, toiletries and cash donations.

"It's challenging time, but we have to be strong and help each other," Leary said.

Leary kicks off the concert series Friday, performing in the Bahamas.

"We just want to do everything we can to help these people," Leary said.

Shiela encourages those going through a hard time to keep faith for a brighter day ahead.

"Get ready for your blessing," Shiela sang.

For more information about concert dates and how to donate, visit the link here.