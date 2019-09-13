KCPD officer facing multiple charges for possessing child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed multiple charges Thursday against an officer with the Kansas City Police Department in connection with possessing child pornography.

Vincent A. Spilker, 29, faces five felony counts of possessing child pornography.

According to charging documents, Tumblr sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that contained 32 photos and one video. Ten of those photos contained nude females who appeared to be underage. Tumblr also included an IP address that ultimately led them to Spilker.

“It should be noted that the information provided by Tumblr was just a sampling and not a complete list of the images that were on the Tumblr page,” charging documents said.

Spilker admitted to investigators that he did repost pictures of nude and partially nude females on the account.

“Spilker said he knew reposting the pictures was wrong and he did not want to be the kind of person who shared pictures of nude young girls,” charging documents said.

Spilker is not currently behind bars. Prosecutors have requested a warrant for his arrest.

Shortly after releasing the charges on Friday, the Kansas City Police Department released the following statement:

The Jackson County Prosecutor today charged Kansas City Missouri Probationary Police Officer Vincent Spilker with five counts of possession of child pornography. Probationary Officer Spilker has been suspended from duty without pay. He graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy on Jan. 17, 2019. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Any questions regarding the case should be directed to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.