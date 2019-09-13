Man found shot to death in the street near 59th and Leavenworth in KCK

Posted 3:52 pm, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, September 13, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man has been killed Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.

KCK police said a man in his late 20’s was shot in the road at about 2:30 p.m. near 59th Street and Leavenworth Road. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Suspect information and details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

