55-year-old man shot and killed at KC convenience store on Independence Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 55-year-old man has died Thursday afternoon after a shooting in a convenience store parking lot.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Independence and Bales avenues. The victim initially suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not released any suspect information or details about what led up to the shooting. FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update as more information is confirmed.

KCPD is asking anyone with information about this deadly shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.