Operation BBQ Relief feeds 2,500 with first international meals in The Bahamas

FREEPORT, Grand Bahamas — Operation BBQ just went international.

The Shawnee-based relief organization sent about 2,500 meals over on four small planes to The Bahamas on Friday, Sept. 13, chief marketing officer David Marks told FOX4. However, that number is about to go way up.

“We have a C-47 transport plane that’s going to carry over,” Marks said.

That means by Monday or Tuesday, the nonprofit is expected to serve up to 20,000 meals to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“Things are going very well,” Marks said.

The company is currently planning to serve meals for 30 days, depending on the situation, he said.

Operation BBQ Relief was formed on May 24, 2011, in response to a need for relief efforts in tornado-stricken Joplin, Missouri.

Anyone wanting to help can donate, here, or sign up to volunteer.