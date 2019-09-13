× Singer Eddie Money dead at 70, just weeks after sharing he had esophageal cancer

NEW YORK — Eddie Money, the singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died at the age of 70, TMZ is reporting.

In August Money announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

He made the announcement in an episode of his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.”

Money said he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. Then he learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

When he announced the diagnosis, he said it hit him “really, really hard.”

He had numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.