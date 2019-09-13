× Two people injured with one in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured Friday night in a double shooting in Kansas City.

The shooting happened near 59th and Wabash just before 9:30 p.m. The second victim is in fair condition.

Police said a disturbance outside led up to the shooting but did not have further details to release at the time. No suspect information was immediately available.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.