You can get your hands on Bonnie and Clyde memorabilia this weekend

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. -- History is for sale as some items once belonging to infamous couple Bonnie and Clyde are now up for auction.

A shotgun and watch once owned by Clyde along with a book of poems written by Bonnie are a few of the things for sale.

The couple are well known in the metro for getting into an intense shootout with police at a Platte County cabin located near KCI.

Family members kept many mementos of the two as their story became famous around the world.

While relatives were ashamed of Bonnie and Clyde’s exploits - years later, they realized they could cash in on their story.

"They apparently knew that this stuff would probably become valuable in time, of course my dad, my grandpa gave me the stuff some stuff that belonged to Clyde and he told me to put it up. He said someday it might be worth something and so that’s what I did," Clyde's nephew Buddy Barrow said.

"It’s a love story," Bonnie's niece Rhae Leen Linder said. "I think when people look, what they think about, they’re thinking about the love story. At least I’m pretty sure the women are."

The auction runs online today through next Saturday.