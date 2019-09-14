2 killed, 1 in critical condition after 5 shootings riddle Kansas City and KCK on Friday the 13th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While many joked about superstition and bad luck on Friday the 13th, metro first responders scrambled to address a series of shootings that started in the middle of the day and lasted into the night.

Five shootings, four in Kansas City and one in KCK, left two dead and several injured on Friday, Sept. 13.

At 2:30 p.m., KCKPD responded to a shooting near the intersection of 60th and Leavenworth Road. They found a man who was wounded by a gunshot. He was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

At 3:30 p.m., KCPD responded to a shooting at a convenience store at at Independence Avenue and Bales Avenue. Police identified the victim as 55-year-old Jordan B. Smith. He was confirmed dead at the hospital.

A little after 5 p.m, police responded to a shooting at 59th and Walrond. Police told FOX4 the victim was 16 years old and was expected to survive.

Then, at 8:45 p.m., police were called to another shooting along 59th Street, this time at Wabash. Two people were injured - one person was critically injured and the other second victim is in fair condition. Police said a disturbance outside led up to the shooting but did not have further details to release at the time.

Also that night, police were called to the Cookingham Drive exit along I-435 in the Northland after a driver apparently fired at a semi-truck. The victim, a passenger in the semi, sustained what police said were "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police have not arrested any suspects related to these shootings.