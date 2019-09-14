× 22-year-old woman considered armed and dangerous wanted by Independence police

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are looking for a woman they say is known to be armed and dangerous.

Sabrina M. Keller is wanted by the Independence Police Department, according to a post on their Facebook page. She has several warrants for her arrest, including for tampering with a motor vehicle, fleeing police and drug offenses.

Police describe Keller as a 22-year-old white female standing 5 feet 3 inches and weighing 132 pounds. In the picture that police provided, she also has tattoos both on her chest and the back of her right shoulder.

Officials are asking anyone with information on Keller’s location to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS or IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.