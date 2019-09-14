Blown tire kills Kansas truck driver in crash on US 160

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A sanitation worker for the southeast Kansas town of Independence has been killed in the crash of a truck.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the crash happened Thursday on U.S. 160 as the truck was on its way to the county landfill, killing 20-year-old Taylor Lee Edwards of Independence.

Edwards was a temporary worker for the sanitation department. Officials say a second employee in the truck, a 52-year-old man, was hurt and taken to a hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says in a report that a driver’s side tire blew out on the truck, sending the truck over oncoming lanes and into a ditch, where it rolled several times.

Both Edward and the passenger were thrown from the vehicle. Edwards died at the scene.

