KCPD officer shot, search underway for suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo— A bulletproof vest is being credited for saving the life of a Kansas City police officer.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the officer was working off-duty in a shopping center at 63rd and Blue Ridge, Saturday morning around 1 a.m.

KCPD says the officer went to investigate some noises when he heard several gunshots coming from a wooded area.

The officer retreated, called in for help, and realized he had been shot in the chest.

KCPD says the bullet from the suspect did not penetrate his bulletproof vest and the officer did not fire his weapon.

First responders took the officer to the hospital, in fair condition.

KCPD is currently investigating the shooting.

The name of the officer has not been released.

Investigators also have not released any details of a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

This is a developing story. FOX4 is staying in contact with KCPD to learn more details about the investigation.