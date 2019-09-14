Unmanned flying taxi takes first test flight in major European city center

Posted 4:20 pm, September 14, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

STUTTGART, Germany — A company is pushing past the restraints of gravity in the name of transportation.

Volocopter, a company that manufactures fully-electric multicopters designed for air transportation, launched its first test flight in a major European city center on Sept. 14.

The company exhibited it’s aircraft during the Vision Smart City event in Stuttgart, Germany. Vision Smart City is a two-day event focusing on innovation around mobility of the future.

Public perception of ride sharing is has darkened over recent years as stories of kidnappings have surfaced. Auto-piloted cars are also now a part of consumer vehicles. Volocopter is trying to take off with both ideas.

The company has two models, the VoloPort and the VoloCity. The aircraft will be booked by a mobile app.

Officials with Volocopter said they are aiming for a commercial launch in three years, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.