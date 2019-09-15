× 3 arrested after carjacking a vehicle with a child inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A carjacking and a kidnapping at a Walmart gas station led to three people getting arrested after a police chase in Kansas City Sunday night.

According to police, a man was getting gas at the Walmart at 11601 East US 40 Highway just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When the man went to pay for the gas, a suspect jumped into the car with the victim’s 5-year-old child in the back seat and began to drive away. The man attempted to stop the carjacker, but wasn’t able to stop the vehicle. The suspect struck two other vehicles as they were fleeing the area.

Shortly after the carjacking and kidnapping, the child was located unharmed near 8730 Sni-A-Bar Road.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers spotted the carjacked vehicle near 116th and Longview. Police began a pursuit of the car, which ended near 63rd and 350 Highway after the vehicle became disabled. Three individuals were taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation by the KCPD.