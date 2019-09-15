Blue Valley West boys soccer playing with purpose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The Jaguars are working hard and say they're leaving everything on the field.

"They've shown some grit. Some grit we didn't have last year," Blue Valley West Soccer Coach Alex Aiman said.

So far, the Jags are undefeated through five games -- with perhaps, their most impressive win coming against powerhouse Olathe West.

"Compared to last year, I've noticed that its picked up. We're taking it a lot more seriously," said junior center back Remy Wood. "Compared to last year, I've noticed that its picked up. We're taking it a lot more seriously. Winning that game gave us the confidence that we needed. It was the results that we want."

The Jaguars have a lot of younger players on the team this year. But the older guys are preaching to the younger ones that this season is a marathon and not a sprint.

"We have a really talented group of guys. I knew we were going to be good from the start. As long as we work hard and bring the work, I think we'll do really well during the season," senior midfielder Jotaro Koga said.

A mix of young talent and upperclassmen is working well for Blue Valley West. It's earned the Team Hy-vee and FOX4 Team of the Week.

"It comes down to every day, you got to work hard. It's not always going to go your way," Aiman said. "That's what grit is. Getting knocked down, getting back up, not complaining."