KCKPD asking public to help identify this person of interest in a homicide investigation

Posted 1:15 pm, September 15, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are requesting help from the public to identify and locate a person of interest and a vehicle related to a homicide that happened Friday, September 13th.

FOX 4 originally reported on the shooting that occurred near 60th Street and Leavenworth Road on Friday afternoon, leaving a man in his late 20’s dead.

The person of interest that police are looking for is pictured below.

The vehicle of interest, shown below, is a white 2006 Pontiac G6 with Kansas license plate 038 LXW.

       

Anyone with information regarding this person or this vehicle is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.