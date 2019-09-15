× KCKPD asking public to help identify this person of interest in a homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are requesting help from the public to identify and locate a person of interest and a vehicle related to a homicide that happened Friday, September 13th.

FOX 4 originally reported on the shooting that occurred near 60th Street and Leavenworth Road on Friday afternoon, leaving a man in his late 20’s dead.

The person of interest that police are looking for is pictured below.

The vehicle of interest, shown below, is a white 2006 Pontiac G6 with Kansas license plate 038 LXW.

Anyone with information regarding this person or this vehicle is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).