Ric Ocasek, lead singer for The Cars, found dead in New York City

Ric Ocasek, the lead singer of the new-wave rock band “the cars,” has died.

Ocasek was found dead in his apartment in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

He was 75 years old.

His estranged wife, model Paulina Porizkova, reportedly found the singer unresponsive.

He apparently died of natural causes.

In 1978, “The Cars” shot to fame with their self-titled hit album.

It included the hits My Best Friend’s Girl and Just What I Needed.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.