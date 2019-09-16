3 killed in wrong-way crash on Missouri highway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Authorities say a wrong-way driver from Tennessee caused a triple fatality crash on the outskirts of Missouri’s capital city.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Demarius Rubin, of Memphis, was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 54 around noon Sunday when he collided with a car.

The patrol says Rubin and both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene southwest of downtown Jefferson City. The people in the car were identified as 89-year-old Marilyn Steffel and 91-year-old Bernard Steffel, of St. Louis.

