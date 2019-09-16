Anonymous donor surprises local KCK boy who nearly had his Christmas stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- An anonymous metro man put a huge smile on a KCK boy's face after a disappointing weekend.

On Saturday, surveillance video from a neighbor's yard showed a man stealing four-wheelers and bikes from the front of someone's home.

They'd just been cleaned up by Hunter and Anthony, brothers who wanted to sell them to help their grandmother save for the holidays.

"I really wanted an XBOX1, and my brother wanted a dirt bike," said Anthony Evans, looking over at his brother Hunter. "He made the 'For Sale' sign."

The boys' grandmother filed a police report but was told the family would most likely not see the bikes again.

"I was sick to my stomach. I was devastated," their grandma Carline Lovelace said. "I looked out here and I thought maybe the kids took the bikes to the back but they hadn’t."

However, FOX4 got a number of calls and emails after the story aired Saturday with people wanting to help.

"I don't want to be on camera," a KCK man said. "I just want to help that family out."

An anonymous viewer bought Anthony an XBOX1 with games and put money towards a new dirt bike for Hunter.

"Thank you. I don't know how we could repay you," said Anthony, smiling with his new XBOX.

Thank you to our viewers for giving this family a light at the end of the tunnel.