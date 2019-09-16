Chef Curtis Stone shares recipe for crostini with melted strawberries and raspberries

Crostini with melted strawberries and raspberries

Serves 4: Courtesy of Bosch brand partner and award-winning chef Curtis Stone

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature

12 baguette bread slices

8 ounces fresh strawberries, halved

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

8 ounces fresh raspberries

Whole milk ricotta (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat broiler. Spread butter over one side of each slice of bread. Arrange bread slices on a baking sheet and broil for 3 minutes, or until tops are golden brown and crisp.

2. Meanwhile, heat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add strawberries, maple syrup, and zest and cook for 2 minutes, or until berries soften just slightly and begin to release enough juice to form a syrup. Don’t let berries cook too long, or they will become mushy and lose their beautiful shape. Remove pan from heat and fold in raspberries.

3. Spoon ricotta atop crostini, if desired. Spoon warm berry mixture over crostini and serve immediately.

