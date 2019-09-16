Family friend pays it forward to young man who always puts his mom and brother with autism first

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family friend is paying it forward to a teenager who takes care of his mother and his older brother.

Mary Pauley paid it forward Dylan McAdams, who took on the role as the head of his family after his father passed.

"Dylan is just a great kid-- quiet, gets overlooked," Pauley told FOX4.

His older brother has autism and Pauley said McAdams continually goes out of his way to help him and his mother.

"He’s a senior this year, and it’s a lot to look forward to in his life and will be there for his mom if she needs him," Pauley said.

McAdams plans to use the $400 that comes with the award to buy a new computer to help with is school work.

