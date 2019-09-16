Family of South Dakota woman found dead in mid-Missouri offers $10,000 reward

Posted 6:22 am, September 16, 2019, by

BOONVILLE, Mo.  — The family of a South Dakota woman who was found shot to death in Missouri last winter is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Forty-year-old Melissa Peskey, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was found dead on Interstate 70 near Boonville in December 2018.

Her two children, ages 5 and 11, were alive in the backseat.

An autopsy indicated she had been killed by a shot fired from outside her vehicle.

In an interview with “Dateline,” in April, Penskey’s sister, Kara Renken, said she was talking to Penskey on the phone about a vehicle that was swerving all over the road and a semi that had gone into the ditch before she went silent.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F posted the reward information Friday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.