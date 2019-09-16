Family of South Dakota woman found dead in mid-Missouri offers $10,000 reward

BOONVILLE, Mo. — The family of a South Dakota woman who was found shot to death in Missouri last winter is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.
Forty-year-old Melissa Peskey, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was found dead on Interstate 70 near Boonville in December 2018.
Her two children, ages 5 and 11, were alive in the backseat.
An autopsy indicated she had been killed by a shot fired from outside her vehicle.
In an interview with “Dateline,” in April, Penskey’s sister, Kara Renken, said she was talking to Penskey on the phone about a vehicle that was swerving all over the road and a semi that had gone into the ditch before she went silent.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F posted the reward information Friday.
It’s been 9 months since Melissa was murdered. Through fundraising efforts, her family & friends are now offering a $10,000 reward.
If you have info on her case & haven’t spoken up, now is the time. MSHP (573) 751-1000. pic.twitter.com/ZOBtIlxZ1d
— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 13, 2019