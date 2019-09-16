Police investigating homicide after man found dead at Kansas City house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Investigators are trying to figure out how a man died following the discovery of his body in a house on Monday.

The homicide investigation is taking place at 43rd Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff, which is slightly south and east of the Truman Sports Complex.

Police were called to the home just before 10:45 a.m. after a woman called saying she found the victim deceased.

So far police have only identified the victim as a white man in his 40's, no other details have been released. This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

If anyone has any information about this case they are asked to call the homicide unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS