Man charged with opening fire at KC park during family gathering & killing woman, wounding man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed charges Saturday against a 21-year-old Kansas City man in connection to a an argument turned deadly shooting at a family gathering in a park, according to charging documents.

The shooting happened Saturday, Aug. 31 at Noble Park.

Police have determined that a family gathering was taking place at one of the shelter houses at Noble Park. Some of the people in that area began to argue, and charging documents said Larry Dodds pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the party.

Bullets hit the man Dodds was allegedly arguing with and a woman as adults and children were scrambling.

"The male victim was known to associate with a group of people that were thought to have killed a friend of Larry Dodds in KCK a week or two prior and indicated that could have been what escalated the argument," the probable cause statement said.

Angela Banks, who was just 43 years old, was also shot and died from her injuries. Police administered aid before transporting her to the hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived.

Dodds faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

The man who shot and had drove himself to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition.