Mistrial declared in KCK priest’s child sex abuse case after trial ends in hung jury

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The trial of a KCK priest charged with child sexual misconduct has ended in a hung jury.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that jurors couldn’t reach a verdict in the trail of Scott Kallal.

Kallal was charged with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child stemming from an incident involving a young girl at St. Patrick’s School in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2015.

He was placed on leave from his duties at St. Patrick’s and Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Overland Park in 2017 after police began a criminal investigation.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney has not said whether they intend to retry Kallal.

The Survivor’s Network of those abused by Priests issued a statement saying they hope that charges will be refiled in the case.

“The charges against Fr. Scott Kallal stemmed from abuse allegations from one girl, but during the trial at least two other girls testified. The family in this case is willing to go forward with another trial and we hope that Kansas City prosecutors will follow their lead and prosecute the case a second time.”

The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas also issued a statement saying they respect the legal process and that Kallal will continue to be on a leave of absence, which will keep him from publicly exercising in ministry.

“I continue to pray that truth is served and all those affected by this ordeal may find healing and peace,” Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann said.