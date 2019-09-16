Neighbors in one KCK neighborhood concerned after shooting leaves two injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- KCK police are investigating after more than a dozen shots were fired late Monday morning, leaving people in one neighborhood scared.

According to police, a vehicle drove by a house on North 73rd Street, near JFK Elementary Shcool, and opened fire on another vehicle that was in the driveway.

"From what we can tell, this is definitely not a random act of violence," KCKPD Officer Zac Blair said. "This is a targeted attack."

Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot, one has critical injuries.

Neighbors say there's a always a lot of traffic going to and from this house during all hours of the day.

"Our detectives are on scene and trying to piece together exactly what happened," Blair continued. "We're talking to some of the neighbors trying to get an idea of who they are, what might've happened.

Neighbors say Monday's activities were rattling and they'd like to have their sense of security back.-

At this point, police are still looking for the shooter's vehicle. If you have any information about the shooter, you're urged to call police or contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.