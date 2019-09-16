Police identify suspect shot and killed by Jackson County deputy in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have identified the suspect that was shot and killed by a Jackson County deputy last week.

On Thursday night, 29-year-old Allen M. Cates was shot by a deputy in Independence while officials were serving a warrant. He died from his injuries.

The deadly shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 near E. 25th Street and S. Hawthorne Avenue.

Independence police, who are investigating the incident, said Jackson County deputies and Independence officers were executing a warrant at an Independence home.

Police said they were trying to take a known suspect with numerous felony warrants into custody. Officials have not released any other details about what specifically led up to the shooting so far.

A second person was also injured and taken to the hospital. Independence police said no officers were injured.

