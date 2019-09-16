× Documents say man charged in deadly shooting near 43rd and Tracy was high on PCP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents say a Kansas City man who is facing charges related to a deadly shooting Sunday during a Kansas City Chiefs’ game gathering was high on PCP.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Sharron R. Garner faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 46-year-old Robert D. Williams.

According to court documents, KCPD officers responded to a shooting just before 4 p.m. Sunday at an apartment near 43rd and Tracy Ave. When officers arrived on scene they found Williams dead inside an upstairs residence.

Witnesses told police they and Williams were inside the apartment watching the game before the shooting. One witness said Garner was also watching the game with them inside when he left for a few minutes and then came back inside and started to shoot Williams, unloading a full magazine of 21 rounds of ammunition at the victim before fleeing the apartment in an unknown direction.

He was found hiding downstairs in the main level of the apartment by police and was taken into custody. Police said he was wearing different clothing than he had at the time of the killing. According to court documents, the clothes Garner was wearing when he was located were soiled in a cleaning product which smelled like bleach.

Police said Garner, who was high on PCP, was taken to a local hospital.

On Monday, Garner denied to detectives ever touching a firearm or having any knowledge of the murder.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $350,000 for Garner.