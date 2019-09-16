See it before it’s gone, Crown Center’s free Clifford exhibit closes Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This is your last week to take the kids to see a big red dog.

The Clifford exhibit has been at Crown Center since June, but after Sunday it will head to another city for other kids to enjoy.

It’s interactive and it’s free for families.

Norman Bridwell created Clifford in the 1960s.

With more than 180 books and countless TV show episodes under his belt, this lovable 25-foot tall dog has been entertaining generations of kids for decades.

"Clifford is the epitome of a child," Crown Center Exhibit Specialist Jennifer Hoenig said. "He’s kind of clumsy and he makes mistakes just like children do and he lets children experience life and see how you can recover from your mistakes and just be a child."

The exhibit is open Monday through Sunday at Crown Center, so go take your kids while you still can.