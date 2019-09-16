September heat continues

It’s another hot and humid day on this Monday afternoon. The humidity has been slowly rising since Saturday afternoon and temperatures have been rising with it as well.

Our long range temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center gives us an above average chance at temperatures above the norm through the end of the month. Our average high and low temperatures right now are 79/57, by the way.

Just because we’re going to finish the summer a little bit warmer than normal, doesn’t mean it’s been a hot summer by any stretch of the imagination. For comparison, we had nearly triple the amount of 90 degree days last year.

Our heat index readings the next several afternoons remain between 93-98. Moving closer to the weekend, we’ll slowly get cooler before a better chance for rain and cooler weather arrives this weekend.