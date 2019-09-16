SNL cast member Heidi Gardner to flip switch at Plaza Lighting Ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Plaza Lighting Ceremony just got a whole lot funnier.

That’s because SNL funny woman and Kansas City native Heidi Gardner has been announced as the honorary switch flipper.

Gardner, who graduated from Notre Dame de Sion, was announced as a cast member on Saturday Night Live as a featured player in 2017.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, Nov. 28, Thanksgiving night.

“We are proud to have Heidi Gardner join us at 90th Annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony,” said Kasey Vena, marketing and sponsorship director for Country Club Plaza. “She is a Kansas City fan favorite, and we know she will add an upbeat, fun energy to this year’s event.”

Gardner joins the likes of other local comedians who have also flipped the switch, including Paul Rudd (1998), Jason Sudeikis (2009) and Eric Stonestreet (2011).