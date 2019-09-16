SNL cast member Heidi Gardner to flip switch at Plaza Lighting Ceremony

Posted 8:21 pm, September 16, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Plaza Lighting Ceremony just got a whole lot funnier.

That’s because SNL funny woman and Kansas City native Heidi Gardner has been announced as the honorary switch flipper.

Gardner, who graduated from Notre Dame de Sion, was announced as a cast member on Saturday Night Live as a featured player in 2017.

Heidi Gardner on SNL. Photo Bank via Getty Images

 

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, Nov. 28, Thanksgiving night.

“We are proud to have Heidi Gardner join us at 90th Annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony,” said Kasey Vena, marketing and sponsorship director for Country Club Plaza. “She is a Kansas City fan favorite, and we know she will add an upbeat, fun energy to this year’s event.”

Gardner joins the likes of other local comedians who have also flipped the switch, including Paul Rudd (1998), Jason Sudeikis (2009) and Eric Stonestreet (2011).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.