KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo says their newest female Masai giraffe calf now has a name.

The zoo said the calf, who is nearly two weeks old, has been named Chandy by a generous donor.

Chandy is the second calf for mom Lizzie, who was born at the Kansas City Zoo in 2012.

The zoo said you can see Chandy and the rest of the herd in the African plains section of the zoo.