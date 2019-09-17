× 40-year-old man jailed for hatchet attack in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. — A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking another person with a hatchet on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Winfred Devine Diamond-Cox was booked into the Shawnee Co. jail on a battery count, the Topeka Police Department told WIBW-TV.

The attack happened around 11 p.m. at a home near the SE 37th and Adams St. intersection in south Topeka, according to the station’s report.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim’s name was not released.

Police have not disclosed any details about what led to the confrontation.

Records show Diamond-Cox has been released on bond.