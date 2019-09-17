Busch vows to match thousands of dollars to be donated by Iowa State fan holding beer sign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- A dry mouth and a quest for more beer has turned a simple joke into a viral multi-thousand-dollar fundraiser for a children's hospital.

Carson King, a 24-year-old Iowa State fan, brought a sign to the Iowa, Iowa State game asking for beer money to be sent to his Venmo account. He never expected to receive thousands of dollars.

Then King and the sign found their moment in prime position on national TV.

King called his parents, and they came up with a plan send the extra money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, WHO-TV reported. Of course, they would keep enough for the original goal of a pack of Busch Lite.

After King tweeted at the beer company, Busch tweeted back, saying the company would match his donation.

"This is the best thing we have read all year," Busch tweeted. "We're inspired."

King told WHO-TV that, as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, he had received $8,300 sent to his Venmo account.

“Their hospital does great things for the state of Iowa. Both for Iowa State and the University of Iowa," King said. "Those kids are fighters and they deserve any chance they can get."

