Kylr Yust’s murder trial delayed, judge orders, after more evidence turned over to defense

September 17, 2019

Kylr Yust- in court October 10, 2017

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Kylr Yust’s murder trial won’t start on time in November after more evidence was turned over to the defense.

A Cass County judge signed an order Tuesday to delay his trial, originally scheduled for Nov. 4, after a hearing on Monday. A new trial date has not been scheduled yet.

Yust has been charged with murdering Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions nearly a decade apart.

Kopetsky, Yust’s ex-girlfriend, disappeared in 2007. Her remains were discovered near Runions’ remains in a field in rural Cass County in 2017.

On Monday, Belton police handed over additional evidence, including more than 40 disks containing police reports, FBI reports, tips in Kopetsky’s disappearance. Belton police said they have no comment on the new development.

Now Yust’s defense attorneys needs time to review the information that they were previously unaware of before the trial can begin.

Earlier this month, Yust’s attorneys were seeking to delay his trial, arguing he’s not mentally competent, doesn’t understand the proceedings against him and can’t participate in his defense.

The judge ordered a state mental health exam and said no matter what the defense throws at him, the trial would begin in November. That will no longer be the case.

