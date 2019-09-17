× Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park opening October 12 in western Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — A new state park is expected to open in west-central Kansas next month.

Located in southern Logan County, Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park is accessed from Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 83. A grand opening celebration with speeches and a ribbon cutting will take place on October 12 at 10 a.m.

The 332-acre area encompasses 220 acres of dramatic chalk rock formations and is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a global non-profit conservation organization. Beyond the impressive scenic views, the area serves as nesting habitat for ferruginous hawks and is home to rare plants. Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park was established by the Kansas Legislature in 2018 after The Nature Conservancy partnered with KDWPT to have the area designated as a state park.

Together, the organizations developed two trails, parking and additional infrastructure at the park. A long-term agreement allows KDWPT to manage outdoor recreational activities in a manner that protects the fragile rocks while The Nature Conservancy continues to own the land and manage the natural resources.

After the grand opening, the park will be open to visitors from sunrise to sunset daily, all year round. Visitors will be required to purchase a daily vehicle permit, currently $5, at the park or have an annual Kansas state parks vehicle pass.