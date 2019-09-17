Walt Disney Television via Getty Images NEWS - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos leads coverage of the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump with David Muir, Robin Roberts, Martha Raddatz, Byron Pitts, Jonathan Karl, Matthew Dowd and more from Washington, D.C. with a special edition of Good Morning America at 7:00 a.m. EST and continuing coverage through 4:00 p.m. EST on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
Longtime Emmy-winning journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
BETHESDA, Md. – Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, winner of three Emmys and a legend and trailblazer in broadcasting, has died at the age of 75, ABC News announced.
Robert worked in television, public radio and publishing for over 40 years. She began her tenure at ABC as a contributor for “This Week with David Brinkley” and later became ABC’s chief congressional analyst.
Roberts is survived by her husband Steve V. Roberts and her children Lee Roberts and Rebecca Roberts, her grandchildren Regan, Hale and Cecilia Roberts and Claiborne, Jack and Roland Hartman, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.