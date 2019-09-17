New construction at KCI will restrict lanes beginning Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction on the new single terminal airport at KCI will impact traffic beginning Wednesday night.

Beginning at 11 p.m. traffic between terminals B and C will be restricted to one lane while crews work to build garage space for the new airport.

Return to terminal traffic will be routed onto Cookingham Drive to Paris Street, then left across the bridge and back toward the terminals. Drivers may also use Bern Street to return to the terminals.

People picking up travelers can wait in the cell phone lot in the center of the terminal complex by the FAA tower. Economy parking is also free for up to one hour for those awaiting travelers.

Crews have already demolished terminal A and workers are now onto phase 2 of construction.

Eventually, there will be two roundabouts for access into and out of terminals B and C. They are slated to open in mid-2020.

The new $1.5 billion airport is expected to open in 2023.